Don’t Look Away: Life imprisonment sentence handed down to Northern Cape rapist

In a landmark ruling during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, the Hopetown Regional Court has sentenced 27-year-old Marthinus Nuwegeld to life imprisonment for the brutal rape of a 17-year-old girl, sending a powerful message that crimes against women and children will not be tolerated.

The Northern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola has hailed the life imprisonment sentence after Nuwegeld was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old girl in November 2022.

The victim was walking home when Nuwegeld accosted her, forcibly dragging her to a nearby shack where the horrific attack took place.

"This hefty and significant sentence is a clear indication that crimes against women and children will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will be harshly punished," said police spokesperson, Sergeant Molefi Shemane.

The conviction was made possible by the diligent investigation led by Detective Sergeant Ricardo Kock of the Hopetown Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit.

Advocate Nicola van Niekerk from the prosecutorial team played a pivotal role in ensuring bail was denied and the rapist was convicted.

“Otola applauded Detective Sergeant Kock and advocate Nicola van Niekerk from the prosecutorial team for their meticulous collaboration in ensuring that the accused is incarcerated for life,” said Shemane.

As the country observes the 16 Days of Activism campaign, Otola emphasised the South African Police Service's (SAPS) commitment to addressing violence against women and children.

She reaffirmed the police’s efforts under the theme "30 years of advancing collective action to end violence against women and children“.

The SAPS has pledged to ramp up its support for victims and intensify efforts in high-risk areas beyond the campaign period.

IOL