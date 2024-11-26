Don’t Look Away: 957 women and 315 children were killed in SA over a three month period

Speaking in Tshwane on Monday, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said gender-based violence (GBV) has become a national priority crime.

A staggering 957 women and 315 children were murdered in South Africa between July and September this year.

These statistics were released by national Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

The country is currently observing the 16 Days Campaign on no violence against women and children.

“It requires our distinct focus, as it continues to devastate families and communities, with a unique set of challenges that demand specialised intervention, thorough investigations, and collaborative solutions.”

A total of 1,567 women and 490 children were victims of attempted murder.

A further 14,366 women and 1,944 children were victims of assault GBH.

Over 10,000 rape cases were reported to police in three months.

Speaking on the campaign Adeshini Naicker, Director of Childline in KwaZulu-Natal said it raises awareness and mobilises action against gender-based violence.

“It effectively increases public knowledge, engages communities, influences policy, fosters collaborations, and provides education and training.

“However, challenges remain, including the need for sustainable support, cultural resistance in some areas, and difficulties in measuring impact,” said Naicker.

She said overall, the campaign has made significant strides, but ongoing commitment and adaptability are crucial for continued progress.

“While we have one of the best legislations in the world on paper - implementation, monitoring and evaluation of these programmes is integral in order to see the change we want.”

IOL News