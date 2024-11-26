Court puts gang member away to safeguard Worcester community

The gangster has been sentenced for the betterment of the community. File Picture

The Worcester Regional Court in the Western Cape has handed down a lengthy sentence to a gang member from the area to ensure the well-being of the community.

Lyle Anthony, a member of the Fast Guns gang was found guilty of the murder of Peter Prins, 30, and illegal possession of a firearm.

The court heard on January 15, 2017, Anthony fatally stabbed Prins while the victim was drinking beer in Riverview.

Anthony stabbed Prins from behind, resulting in his death on the scene. Shortly after the incident, the police stopped Anthony near the scene and noticed him discarding a knife which was later found to be splattered with fresh blood.

An eyewitness initially implicated Anthony and the gang leader, Gershwin Maart, aka "Lupak," in the murder. However, six months later, the eyewitness recanted her statement, implicating only Anthony and admitting to falsely accusing Maart out of anger.

DNA analysis confirmed that the blood on the knife matched the deceased’s DNA, leading to the re-enrolment of charges against Anthony.

While awaiting trial for the murder, Anthony while out on bail was arrested for he illegal possession of a firearm.

Police acted on a tip-off and pursued Anthony to a Riverview flat, where he attempted to hide a firearm in a red plastic bag. Both cases were joined for trial, resulting in Anthony’s successful prosecution.

Anthony was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder and 15 years imprisonment for the illegal possession of a firearm. The court ordered five years of the murder sentence to run concurrently with the firearm sentencing.

The sentencing comes after State Prosecutor Cornelius Prinsloo emphasised the need to protect the Worcester community from gang violence which has seen a surge in gang-related murders.

Prinsloo argued for a sentence that would send a clear message to deter gang involvement. He highlighted Anthony's lack of remorse, minimal prospects for rehabilitation, and the absence of mitigating factors. He further stressed that Anthony committed the firearm offence while out on warning for the murder charge, reinforcing the need for the sentences to run consecutively.

The Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell commended the prosecution and investigative teams for their thorough work in securing justice for the community of Worcester.

