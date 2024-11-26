Cops raid Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mpisane's plush La Lucia mansion

Police and South African Revenue Services (Sars) are currently raiding the home of Durban businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mpisane.

The raid began before lunch on Tuesday at the mansion worth a staggering R80 million.

The plush home situated in La Lucia, north of Durban, is a hive of activity with police officials.

It is unclear at this stage what the raid is in relation to and police have been contacted for information.

In 2013, the Mpisane was arrested on corruption and fraud charges.

It has been alleged that Mpisane was awarded more than R140 million worth of government tenders after supplying false information to the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

She was released on R100,000 bail bail and in 2014 the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the charges against her.

Speaking outside the court, Mpisane said she and her husband Sbu were delighted with the verdict, IOL reported.

At the time Mpisane complimented the NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana for “taking the right decision”.

The couple who have one son have since divorced. It was finalised this week.

This is a developing story.

