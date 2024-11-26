‘Come out and face prosecution’: North West MEC says Stilfontein zama zamas are not receiving water and food

Friends and wives of some of the illegal miners previously set up camp near the disused mineshaft, preparing food. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

Sending food and water down the disused mine shafts at Stilfontein, North West, is not helping the situation as the unknown number of illegal miners have remained holed up, according to MEC for Community Safety, Wessels Morweng.

IOL reported on Monday that the High Court in Pretoria had dismissed the application brought by non-governmental organisation, the Society for the Protection of our Constitution over the illegal miners.

In its application, the Society for the Protection of Our Constitution argued that the unknown number of individuals reportedly trapped underground in the disused mine shaft are entitled to access basic necessities, including water and food.

On Tuesday, MEC Morweng said authorities have been informed that the food which was sent to help the illegal miners was seized by armed ringleaders who do not share it with the rest of the miners - colloquially referred to as zama zamas.

“The indication we have been getting is that the food that we sent on Saturday, the ringleaders under the ground that are leading these gangs, they took the food, they confiscated the food and did not share it among themselves. They instructed (the other miners) to continue mining,” Morweng said in an interview with eNCA.

“We got that information on a sworn affidavit as the police were questioning the suspects as they came out from beneath the ground. Now, the process of dispersing food, it will not assist the process. What we ought to do now is to focus on the plan and make sure the plan becomes a success so that everyone can come out of the mine and can be able to face prosecution and they can be sent straight to jail.”

Police officers at Stilfontein disused mines. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

On Tuesday, IOL reported that another non-governmental organisation, the Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA) says it may have to approach courts in another attempt to get an order for the rescuing of illegal miners holed up underground.

The SA Police (SAPS) insists the miners are not trapped underground, but are simply refusing to resurface for fear of being arrested for illegal mining.

IOL