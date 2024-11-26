Botswana man in court after SARS official rejects R104,000 bribe to release truck carrying illicit cigarettes worth R1 million

A Botswana national, Mompoloki Okocha Boitshoko, appeared in the Mmabatho Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for allegedly bribing a South African Revenue Service. Photo: Supplied/South African Criminal Justice System

A Botswana national, Mompoloki Okocha Boitshoko, appeared in the Mmabatho Magistrates' Court after allegedly bribing a South African Revenue Service (SARS) official.

It is alleged that a trap was set where the 42-year-old paid a SARS official over R104,000 to release a truck carrying illicit cigarettes worth over R1 million.

He was arrested on Monday by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation also know as the Hawks.

The Hawks said officials from the Syndicated Tax and Customs Crime Division received information that a truck will be entering the Skilpadshek border post from Namibia with illicit cigarettes.

“The truck driver told the officials that he had no cargo to declare, at the border post. Upon inspection, 288 master cases containing Remington Gold blue cigarettes packed were found,” said the Hawks.

According to the Hawks, cigarettes with an estimated value of over R1 million were found to be illicit.

“Consequently, the driver was apprehended for contravention of the Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964.”

On November 20 2024, a SARS official was contacted by an unknown man who offered to pay at least R100,000 for the release of the truck.

“An entrapment was set, which resulted in the arrest of a Botswana national after he had paid R104,400 to the SARS official,” the Hawks added.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.

His matter was postponed to December 3, 2024 for formal bail application.

