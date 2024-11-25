Suspect caught with stolen converters, batteries worth over R230,000 expected to appear in court

A suspect is expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on Monday after being nabbed with batteries and converters worth R235,000.

The suspect was arrested by members attached to the Philadelphia SAPS on Friday, November 22.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the rapid response of the officers to intercept a bakkie transporting stolen cargo led to the arrest of the suspect.

“Philadelphia SAPS members followed up on information received of a person that was on his way to Bellville to sell goods stolen at a housebreaking which was perpetrated in their precinct earlier. The members spotted a light-duty vehicle with the cargo on it and when pulled over, the two occupants started to run in an attempt to flee. The members caught up with the driver and apprehended him while his accomplice got away,” Pojie said.

He said upon inspection of the vehicle, the members discovered six inverter batteries to the value of R153,000, a battery pack valued at R21,965, an inverter valued at R59, 995 and an undisclosed amount of copper plumbing fittings.

The suspect has been linked to other cases.

“The suspect has been linked to at least four cases of housebreaking and theft. The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Monday, November 25, 2024, on the mentioned charges,” Pojie said.

[email protected]

IOL