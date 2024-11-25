Don't Look Away | Study reveals women cohabiting with their partners, reported higher levels of abuse compared to married women

The study found that a high percentage of women who cohabited, instead of marrying their partner, were subjected to violence. Picture: Pixabay

A study conducted by the Human Science Research Council (HSRC) showed that an estimated 1,338,336 women were physically violated in South Africa in a period of 12 months.

As the country observes 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children, these statistics reveal a dire need for intervention.

The ‘fit-for-purpose’ national study outlined the prevalence of physical, sexual, emotional, and economic violence, and psychological abuse such as controlling behaviours.

Surprisingly, there were high cases of violence among women who were cohabiting with a partner, but were not married.

Both physical and sexual violence were higher among women in this domestic set-up.

The study also found that there was a higher prevalence of economic abuse reported by women who were cohabiting and not married.

Controlling behaviour was significantly higher among men aged 18–24, while physical intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetrated by men started early and was significantly higher among men in the 25-34-year-old men.

Nearly one in 10 women across the country were victims of sexual violence.

The report disturbingly found that women living with a disability reported prevalence of sexual violence by a partner was twice as high, than those without a disability.

The report said with the high rates of violence experienced by women, with even higher rates experienced by women with a disability, underscores the urgent need for government, professionals, and service providers to play a crucial role in identifying women affected by GBV, and to ensure that women with disabilities are included in prevention plans.

