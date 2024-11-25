Stilfontein developments: One illegal miner has been confirmed dead

Morweng said the resurfacing of illegal miners is a police operation. The proposal for resurfacing of the zama zamas is broken into three phases. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko/Independent Newspapers

North West Community Safety MEC Wessels Morweng has given an update on the zama zamas in the Stilfontein mine in the North west.

Morweng said the resurfacing of illegal miners is a police operation. The proposal for resurfacing of the zama zamas is broken into three phases.

“The First Phase which has been completed began on Tuesday and was completed on Wednesday. This Phase included clearing of all the boulders and concrete slabs which had been on the entrance of the shaft. This is important to avoid them falling into the shaft and endangering the illegal miners underneath,” said Morweng.

The Second Phase, he said was completed at the weekend and involved assembling modern machinery and equipment, including a camera to check the shaft’s condition.

According to Morweng, the purpose of this examination is to determine the kind and severity of methane gases, as well as the quantity and location of illegal miners.

“Once all this data has been analysed, we will know when and how to begin with the Third Phase. This Phase is a delicate process and seeks to ensure that all illegal miners are resurfaced safely and in a humane manner.

“It is worth mentioning that on Friday, there was a note that was sent from underground saying that there are approximately 500 illegal miners underneath and 300 of them are unwell. They are also requesting for more food,“ said the MEC.

He said some emerged individuals claim to have been detained against their will by armed illegal miners underground.

“The total number of illegal miners who had resurfaced since the 18th of August are 1,259. Of them, 871 are Mozambicans, 343 are Zimbabweans, 33 are Lesotho nationals, one Malawian and only ten are South Africans.

“So far, one body was resurfaced and the pathology process is underway to verify the nationality and the time of his death. All miners once resurfaced are taken through law enforcement process and thereafter all undocumented foreign nationals are processed by Home Affairs through their procedures.”

IOL