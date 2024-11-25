OR Tambo drug mule bust: Brazilian national found with cocaine strapped to torso

Police say the man had just landed from São Paulo when he was arrested. Picture: SAPS

A 25-year-old Brazilian national has been arrested after he was found with more than three kilograms of drugs wrapped around his body.

Police said the arrest, part of ongoing efforts to deal with those trafficking drugs into South Africa, was effected on Sunday, moments after the man landed from São Paulo.

Police say the man had just landed from São Paulo when he was arrested. Picture: SAPS

"Police operationalised intelligence and arrested the Brazilian national at OR Tambo International Airport for drug trafficking," said national police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk.

She added that the suspect was found in possession of over three kilograms of drugs wrapped around his body which was later confirmed to be cocaine with an estimated value of R1.8 million.

Police have arrested 14 suspects on charges of drug trafficking at the airport, in recent weeks.

In October, three people, including two Dutch traffickers, were found with 80kg of Khat.

In another arrest, a 43-year-old from Paraguay was nabbed after landing from São Paulo.

Police said the man had ingested multiple foreign objects, suspected to be cocaine.

The man was rushed to hospital after suffering a health complication. He had released around 20 of the cocaine-filled bullets he had ingested.

According to government, drug trafficking syndicates, gangs and other forms of organised crime represent an urgent and growing challenge in South Africa, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are making progress in disrupting and preventing organised illegal activity.

