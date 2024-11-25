Don't Look Away | Mother arrested for allegedly selling her two-year-old son

A Gauteng woman has appeared in court after she allegedly sold her toddler son and claimed he was kidnapped. Picture: File image

A 32-year-old woman has appeared in court on charges of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to police.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her son, allegedly sold the two-year-old and then faked a kidnapping.

"The charges stem from allegations that, on November 10, the mother sold her two-year-old son to unidentified individuals. On November 13, she allegedly reported a false case to the police, claiming that her son had been kidnapped by unknown men in a vehicle," said Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana.

She said police investigations revealed that the woman faked the kidnapping claim.

"The woman later confessed to fabricating the story. She was subsequently arrested on November 19 and has been in custody since her arrest. The whereabouts of the child remains unknown, and police efforts to locate him are ongoing," Mahanjana stated.

The case was postponed to November 29 for a possible bail application.

The NPA said the State intends to oppose bail.

In a separate incident, three people were sentenced for human trafficking in the Western Cape High Court.

The NPA said Edward Tambe Ayuk was sentenced to six life sentences and 200 years direct imprisonment, his wife Leandra Ayuk, to 45 years direct imprisonment and his brother Yannick Ayuk, to 135 years direct imprisonment after convicting them on a string of charges which include trafficking in persons, using the services of a victim of human trafficking, living on the earnings of prostitution, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The trio exploited young women who were poor, unemployed and had drug problems. Four of them were from Matjieskloof, Springbok, and were recruited by Leandra to come to Cape Town for work. Two were recruited by Ayuk from East London and Gqeberha.

