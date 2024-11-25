Mastermind? Grieving widow arrested for murder after her husband was shot dead last week

A 40-year-old man was shot dead last week in full view of his employees and clients at his business premises in Ermelo, Mpumalanga. File Picture: Phill Magakoe

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly orchestrating the brutal murder of her husband who was killed in cold blood last week.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was gunned down on Wednesday last week, in full view of his employees and clients at his business premises in Ermelo.

“According to information, during the incident, an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones belonging to the deceased, clients, and employees were also robbed. It was established during the investigation that four suspects, two armed with firearms, entered the premises and opened fire on the victim that was certified dead by medical personnel on the scene,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

An investigation by the police led to the arrest of the deceased victim's wife.

Further investigation led police to Hazyview, where four suspects believed to have committed the murder were arrested by the investigation team and Nelspruit Flying Squad on Sunday.

“When the four suspects were arrested, two of the alleged accomplices managed to evade arrest,” said Nkosi.

He said the arrested murder suspects are expected to appear before Ermelo Magistrate’s Court soon.

“The woman's vehicle, that is believed to have been used during the incident, was seized for further investigation,” said Nkosi.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended the investigators who cracked the case within a short space of time.

“We are proud of our members, and we strongly believe that justice will be served for the victim,” said Mkhwanazi.

IOL