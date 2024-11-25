LOOK: Land Rover Defender stolen in Rustenburg recovered in Soshanguve as Tshwane Metro Police recover five stolen cars

Members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department’s tactical unit members have recovered five vehicles which were stolen in different areas. Picture: TMPD

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has recovered five hijacked and stolen vehicles as it intensifies crime-combating operations ahead of the festive season.

TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the five vehicles included a black Land Rover Defender which was reported stolen in North West.

“Criminals involved in vehicle theft and hijackings are feeling the heat as the Tshwane Metro Police Department’s tactical unit members nip the crime in the bud. Five stolen and hijacked vehicles were recovered in different areas in Tshwane,” said Mahamba.

He said the TMPD’s tactical unit members were performing crime prevention duties in Hatfield on Friday when they received a call about a grey Toyota Yaris vehicle that was stolen in Centurion, Lyttleton area.

“The members swiftly reacted and followed up on the information. They managed to trace the vehicle and found it abandoned near Gateway complex at Francis Baard Street in Hatfield. The vehicle was found idling and a signal jamming device was discovered inside the vehicle. The suspects were not found, they felt the pressure from the officers and abandoned the vehicle,” said Mahamba.

Tshwane Metro Police Department’s spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL

On the same day, another vehicle, a GWM Steed that was hijacked in Soshanguve was recovered by the same TMPD tactical unit members.

On Saturday, the TMPD tactical unit members recovered a grey Chery Tiggo vehicle in Soshanguve Block H. Mahamba said the vehicle was stolen during a robbery in Rustenburg, North West.

“Separate to this case, a black Land Rover (Defender) that was also stolen in Rustenburg was recovered in Soshanguve block MM,” said Mahamba.

“The fifth vehicle, a white Volkswagen Polo Vivo that was hijacked in Atteridgeville was recovered by the same team at Lotus Gardens, Pretoria West. No suspects were arrested. The Tshwane Metro Police Department encourages members of the public to report crime and any illegal activities to the nearest SAPS or TMPD at 012 358 7095/6.

“Well done to TMPD officers for their hard work and dedication,” said Mahamba.

Chief of the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Commissioner Yolanda Faro. Picture: TMPD

Meanwhile, chief of the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Commissioner Yolanda Faro has commended the hard work of the officers.

She emphasised that “no stone will be left unturned to combat crime in Tshwane”.

