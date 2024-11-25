GOOD NEWS: Latest crime stats show murder, rape and robbery decline

There has been a noted decrease in the numbers of robberies, rapes and murders in the country, according to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: SAPS

There has been a noted decrease in the numbers of robberies, rapes and murders in the country, according to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Reading the latest crime statistics from July 1 to September 30, Mchunu said the 17 community-reported serious crimes showed an overall decline of 5.1%.

"Specifically, contact crime decreased by 3.0%, property-related crime saw a reduction of 9.9%, and other serious crime decreased by 3.4%. Focusing on contact crime, the statistics indicate that murder decreased by 5,8%, sexual offences by 2.5%, and robbery with aggravating circumstances by 8,8%," Mchunu said.

He said additionally rape decreased by 3.1%, while robbery at residential premises and non-residential premises decreased by 1.3% and 21.1%, respectively.

"Among the 17 community-reported crime categories monitored, the only increases were observed in attempted murder, assault GBH and commercial crime, which rose by 2.2%, 1.0% and 18.5% respectively," the minister said.

Provincial crimes

Mpumalanga - in July, the SAPS arrested 95 Libyan nationals for immigration violations and suspected unlawful military training. Illegal mining has been overcome, following the arrest of 19 undocumented Mozambican nationals for their involvement in illegal mining in Pilgrim’s Rest.

"Earlier this month, police arrested a suspect, after a high-speed chase involving a Toyota single-cab bakkie. The White River Flying Squad intercepted the vehicle, which was found to contain an arsenal of 13 high calibre firearms, including eight AK-47 rifles, alongside dozens of rounds of ammunition. The suspect has appeared in court and the matter is ongoing," Mchunu said.

Gauteng - "A raid on July 9 uncovered mandrax and drug manufacturing tools valued at R2.6 million, resulting in four arrests. On July 31,, six suspects involved in the kidnapping of a businessman were apprehended, and crystal meth worth R300 million was confiscated. Throughout July, arrests included drug mules smuggling narcotics valued in millions, showcasing the SAPS’ determination in combating drug trafficking," the minister stated.

Limpopo - a clandestine drug lab was discovered, with crystal meth estimated at R 2billion was raided in Groblersdal. Mchunu explained that four suspects, including the farm owner and two Mexican nationals were arrested. In another intelligence-driven operation, five suspects were arrested and the discovery of a drug manufacturing laboratory containing mandrax and equipment worth R3.3 million.

Western Cape - police have seized illegal guns, ammunition and drugs.

Northern Cape - police have been making significant arrests during the various operations, including the recent arrest of four suspects in possession of illegal diamonds.

KwaZulu-Natal - a number of arrests of armed gangs have been effected and various murder hotspots have been identified.

Mchunu said the Free State is largely affected by crimes flowing from KZN, Eastern Cape and Gauteng, including stock theft and other crimes.

Meanwhile, specialised operations recorded 87 arrests, confiscated 76 firearms and 2,513 rounds of ammunition, and recovered 29 vehicles.

Mchunu said high-profile criminals were convicted, and successful operations against drug laboratories were conducted.

“Advanced forensic techniques have also expedited investigations and improved crime scene analysis, ensuring efficient processing and identification of victims in critical incidents. These accomplishments underline the SAPS' capability and determination to bring perpetrators to justice.

“Significant strides in the justice system since assuming office have led to 265 life sentences issued to 222 individuals, including 61 for murder and 198 for rape. Additionally, 22 individuals received sentences of 40 years or more, reflecting the department's commitment to delivering severe penalties for serious crimes,” the police minister said.

Achievements by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks)

Graphic: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

