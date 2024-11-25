Five arrested in Eastern Cape for alleged tower battery theft

The police in the Eastern Cape seized tools typically used to steal cell tower batteries, including angle-grinders, saws, and hammers. File Picture

A four-day intelligence-led operation in the Eastern Cape has resulted in the arrest of five suspects linked to a string of tower battery thefts across the province.

The Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspects, aged between 27 and 37, are believed to have travelled from Gauteng to steal the tower batteries.

The operation, involving East London Crime Intelligence, Queenstown Public Order Policing, and Guerrilla Tactical Services, uncovered a safe house in Ezibeleni near Komani where the suspects were allegedly operating.

Acting on this information, officers raided the premises on Friday, November 22.

During the search, police seized a range of tools typically used to dismantle and steal tower batteries, including grinders, saws, and hammers.

A red VW Polo Vivo believed to have been used in the crimes was also confiscated.

Investigators suspect the stolen batteries were being transported back to Gauteng for resale.

The suspects reportedly resisted arrest, attacking officers during the raid.

Police retaliated, injuring one suspect, who was later treated and discharged from hospital. All four suspects were taken into custody.

Among the items recovered were:

•Various grinders and cutting blades

•Pliers, screwdrivers, chisels, and hammers

•Copper fittings

•Four mobile phones

The police believe the suspects, who had been operating in the province for over a month, may be linked to other battery thefts.

The suspects are due to appear in the Komani Magistrate’s Court on Monday, November 25, on charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen property. Investigations are ongoing.

IOL News