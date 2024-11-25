Don’t Look Away | Man accused of raping 18-year-old due in court, as 16 days of no violence campaigns kicks off in SA

A man is to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on charges of rape and assault. Picture: Pexels

A 26-year-old man accused of raping his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend in Limpopo at Kubyana Village is set to appear before the Ga-Kgapane Magistrate's Court on Monday, just as South Africa launches its 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

The suspect, who is alleged to be the victim’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested on Saturday, November 23, following a horrific series of events in the early hours of that same day.

According to reports, the victim and her boyfriend were at a local tavern when the suspect approached them, brandishing a knife.

“The suspect threatened to stab the boyfriend and chased him away,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The ordeal escalated when the suspect reportedly assaulted the victim until she lost consciousness. Police allege he then dragged her into nearby bushes, where he raped her.

Afterwards, the suspect allegedly forced the victim to perform additional acts “to hide evidence,” before taking her to his home and continuing the sexual assault.

The victim eventually made it home on Saturday morning and confided in her mother, who reported the incident to authorities.

The case was transferred to the Tzaneen Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offenses (FCS) Unit, who swiftly traced and arrested the suspect later that day.

“The suspect will appear before Ga-Kgapane Magistrate's Court on Monday, November 25, facing charges of rape,” said Ledwaba.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

IOL