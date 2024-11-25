Don't Look Away | KZN pregnant woman and her son found dead in a pool of blood

A pregnant woman and her son were shot dead in their Glenwood home in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. Picture: IOL

A three-month pregnant woman and her 11-year-old son was found murdered in their home in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday morning.

On Monday the country began observing the 16 Days Campaign of no Violence against Women and Children.

KwaZulu-Natal police said the 34-year-old woman and her son were gunned down in their Abarian Drive home in Glenwood in the Pietermaritzburg area.

It is alleged unknown suspects stormed the family home.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said when police arrived at the scene they found the deceased's husband.

“He informed the police that he was alerted to gunshots at his house and when he arrived he found the body of his wife lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen.

“He also found that his stepson was also shot and killed in his room.”

Police said the only survivor was their couple’s six-year-old biological son who was found in his room unharmed.

“The motive of the killing is unknown the search for the suspect is under way.”

Mountain Rise police are investigating two counts of murder.

Earlier on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on society to confront patriarchal power structures that perpetuate violence and inequality.

Parliament echoed this call and emphasised the need for men to participate in the fight against GBV and challenge the harmful norms and behaviours.

Almost a 1,000 women were killed over a three-month period, according to the last crime statistics provided by the South African Police Services.

IOL News