Cyclists warned about robbers lurking at Woodstock bridge

Cyclists are being targed by criminals in Woodstock. File Picture

Police in the Western Cape have urged cyclists to be vigilant after reports of robberies along the Lower Church Street bridge in Woodstock, Cape Town along the M176.

This comes after several cyclists have shared their experiences on social media about their brush with death as they were robbed along the popular route.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said police were aware of the incident and precautionary measures have been implemented.

“Be advised that the police station is aware of the mentioned threat and has already implemented precautionary measures to operationally respond to these incidents in an effort to be proactive and to prevent further occurrences,” Pojie said.

Three suspects have since been arrested.

“These interventions have led to the arrests of three suspects during the past week in connection with robberies committed in the area,” Pojie said.

In the latest incident which took place about a week ago, a cyclist was pushed off his bicycle and threatened with a knife.

Police confirmed an investigation into the matter has been launched.

“No arrests have been made in this case yet, but all leads are being pursued in an attempt to arrest the culprits,” Pojie said.

A cyclist who rides the route regularly, stated a few structures have been built near the bridge and believes the criminal elements stem from there.

Police have urged cyclists to be vigilant and ride in groups.

“We advised cyclists to operate or ride in groups of at least three or more and to be vigilant at all times, especially when riding the specific route. Report all suspicious activities and people to SAPS, immediately,” Pojie said.

