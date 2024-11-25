Another learner dies in Gauteng after allegedly consuming biscuits from spaza shop in Soweto

An eight-year-old, Grade 2 learner from Thabisile Primary School in Diepkloof, Soweto died after allegedly consuming biscuits from a local spaza shop. File Picture

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, has expressed “deep” sadness over the death of an eight-year-old Grade 2 learner from Thabisile Primary School in Diepkloof, Soweto.

The learner died on Friday.

It is alleged that the learner fell ill on Wednesday last week after reportedly consuming biscuits from a local spaza shop.

“Her condition reportedly worsened over the course of the next two days, and she was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Friday, where she was tragically declared deceased,” the provincial department of education said in a statement.

“At this stage, the exact cause of her passing remains unclear. The relevant authorities are conducting investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.”

The Gauteng Department of Education said it has dispatched its psycho-social support unit to provide counselling to the affected family, learners, and staff at Thabisile Primary School on Monday.

MEC Chiloane highlighted that the provincial authorities are committed to ensure the safety of learners in schools.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and school community during this difficult time. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all learners and will continue to monitor developments closely,” said Chiloane.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation, Matome Chiloane. File Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

Last week, IOL reported that the Gauteng Department of Education confirmed the death of a Grade R learner from Dumezweni Primary School in Diepkloof, due to suspected food-borne illness.

At the time, Chiloane confirmed the five-year-old boy died on Wednesday, November 20, and a further three children from the same school have been hospitalised after experiencing similar symptoms.

The learners are a Grade R girl, a Grade 1 girl, and a boy in Grade 4.

“According to available information, the learners, who reside in the same yard and were playing together, began showing severe symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea after allegedly consuming snacks. The five-year-old Grade R learner and the other children were taken to a local medical facility.

“Sadly, the Grade R learner was declared deceased, while the other three learners were transferred to another facility for further medical care,” Chiloane said at the time.

Police have since opened an inquest docket to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

