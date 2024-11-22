Toyota Tazz driver found guilty of killing Eastern Cape traffic cop

An Eastern Cape man has been convicted of the murder of a traffic cop.

Daniel Sabelo Mxoli, 61, was gunned down in October 2022.

This week, the Mthatha High court convicted Siphesonke Goloshe, 36, for murder.

Mxoli, who was stationed at the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality was on duty controlling the traffic at Sutherland street in Mthatha on October 10, 2022 when he was gunned down.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) Goloshe who was driving a Toyota Tazz disobeyed victim’s instructions to stop.

“The accused drove passed a set of traffic lights and reportedly pulled over next to a shop not far from where the victim was working,” said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana

“Goloshe thereafter alighted from his vehicle holding a 9mm pistol in his hand. He approached the victim and reportedly fired two gun shots to the victim.”

Mxoli sustained gunshot wounds and died and the scene.

Goloshe fled the scene.

“A murder case docket was opened and later handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.”

He was arrested by the Hawks on October 14, 2024 and three days later denied bail.

Goloshe was found at his sister’s house.

The Hawks said Goloshe tried various methods to get bail which was unsuccessful.

The matter was adjourned to November 26, 2024 for arguments and sentencing.

IOL News