Woman arrested in Limpopo after her boyfriend was stabbed to death

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 39-year-old woman after her boyfriend was brutally murdered at Modimolle.

Police at Modimolle, in Limpopo, have apprehended a 39-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo said the deceased man was stabbed with an unknown object, between Saturday and Sunday.

The incident happened at Freedom park, Phagameng, under the Modimolle policing area.

“According to information obtained, the couple went to a local tavern, on Saturday November 9. Then the boyfriend left his partner there and went to their residence,” Ledwaba said.

The following day, the boyfriend was found lying outside the house with stab wounds on his upper body.

“Police were notified together with paramedics. Upon arrival, the man was certified dead and the police opened a case of murder,” said Ledwaba.

Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of the girlfriend.

Ledwaba said the woman was arrested after investigations showed that the victim and his girlfriend had “a heated conversation” during the previous night.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the brutal murder.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

Hadebe has reiterated that romantic partners should seek professional counselling when they experience challenges in their relationships.

Police in Limpopo have also revealed that the alleged killer, and her boyfriend are both foreign nationals.

The arrested woman, whose identity is withheld, is set to appear in court.

On Monday, IOL reported that a 62-year-old woman appeared before the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo after she was arrested for the brutal murder of an 82-year-old woman.

The octogenarian was murdered on Friday evening, according to Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“Police were alerted about a murder incident at Bolobedu, Mopye village and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they were pointed out to an elderly female victim lying on her back in a pool of blood.

“The members of the emergency medical services (EMS) were summoned and declared the victim dead on arrival at the scene,” said Mashaba.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the deceased woman was hit multiple times on her forehead, with a sharp object.

