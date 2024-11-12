UPDATE: Two women charged for robbing pensioner due in court soon

The women who allegedly robbed a pensioner of items from his home are due in court facing charges of theft. Picture: RUSA

Two Durban women who allegedly robbed a pensioner are expected to appear in court soon on charges of theft.

Police said the women, aged 39 and 47, are accused of stealing clothing items, cellphone and cash.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court soon.

“Reports indicate that a 75-year-old man was at his place of residence in Verulam on 8 November 2024 when two women came to his property requesting to see him.

“He offered reportedly them tea but the suspects allegedly offered to make him coffee instead. The victim drank the coffee and after drinking it he felt sleepy and went to sleep.

“When he woke up and noticed that his belongings were stolen. The investigation led to the arrested two women.”

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) apprehended the women on Monday in the Chatsworth and Phoenix area.

RUSA boss Prem Balram said the women were captured on CCTV footage on Friday and had been wearing masks.

“After keeping observation a 39-year-old woman was arrested in Montford in Chatsworth.”

Balram said the second woman, aged 47, was arrested at a crèche in Sunford in Phoenix.

He said one of the woman claimed that she had met the pensioner on Facebook.

“She said she had befriended the pensioner on Facebook and had boarded an Uber to his home on Friday expecting to be compensated for the visit.”

