Two Durban women accused of drugging and robbing a pensioner, after making him tea

Two women have been apprehended for allegedly drugging and robbing a pensioner. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

Two women who allegedly drugged and robbed a Verulam pensioner have been apprehended by private security company and handed over to the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said the women are alleged to have went to the pensioners home on Friday (November 8, 2024).

“After the females had entered his home, they offered to make him tea.

“The man woke up several hours later to find his house ransacked,” said Rusa boss Prem Balram.

He said cash, three mobile phones, Eastern wear, several pairs of branded shoes and other valuables were taken.

“The woman were captured on CCTV leaving the area. They wore face masks to conceal their identity.”

Balram said reaction officers acting on information found one of the suspects at her home in Chatsworth.

“After keeping observation a 39-year-old woman was arrested in Montford in Chatsworth.”

Balram said the woman alleged that she had accompanied a friend to the residence and noticed the man became incoherent after drinking the tea.

“She added that they left the residence with three bags of the stolen goods after her friend exited the elderly man's bedroom.

“She was unaware that he had passed out. The woman offered to point out the home of her accomplice.”

Balram said the second woman, aged 47, was arrested at a crèche in Sunford in Phoenix.

“She said she had befriended the pensioner on Facebook and had boarded an Uber to his home on Friday expecting to be compensated for the visit.”

He said a case was opened at Verulam SAPS.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshuinda said a case has been opened.

