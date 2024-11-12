Gqeberha law firm accountant with ‘gambling habit’ jailed for stealing R18 million from client accounts

Liezel Bandenhorst has been jailed to 15 years. Picture: Supplied

A former law firm trust accountant found guilty of embezzling R18 million from client accounts has been jailed to an effective 15 years in prison.

Liezel Badenhorst was convicted in September 2024 in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of theft.

The 44-year-old was sentenced this week.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Badenhorst was employed by DuToit Attorneys in Gqeberha from 2008 until her resignation.

NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said she was responsible for managing DTS's client trust accounts.

“A fiduciary role that required her to safeguard client funds and ensure they were used solely for the intended legal purposes.

“However, between February 2018 and March 2023, Badenhorst exploited her position, using an internal banking system to transfer funds from the trust account into her personal bank accounts.

“She accessed DTS's banking system using unauthorised credentials and fraudulently altered banking details to divert funds for her benefit.”

The NPA said through this manipulation, Badenhorst siphoned a total of R17,923,584.68.

“Upon the discovery of the fraud, Badenhorst voluntarily resigned on 17 March 2024 and later admitted to the charges, citing a severe gambling addiction as the driving force behind her actions.

“She acknowledged using the stolen funds to feed her gambling habit at the Boardwalk Casino and Galaxy Bingo at Moffat-on-Main.”

Badenhorst was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) on July 24, 2024.

She appeared in court on the same day and was released on bail of R10,000.

Badenhorst’s crimes were uncovered following a comprehensive investigation into discrepancies in the firm’s accounting records.

“Evidence showed that she had falsified entries in the General Trust (GT) accounting system and misappropriated client funds for personal use, thereby causing significant financial harm to DTS and its clients.”

In court, Senior State Advocate Danisile Mkwanazi said: “Her deliberate manipulation of the financial system is a serious offence that undermines the integrity of both the legal and financial systems.”

In welcoming the sentencing the NPA said this sentence reflects the seriousness with which the justice system addresses financial crimes, especially when they involve breaches of fiduciary duty and the exploitation of client trust funds.

IOL News