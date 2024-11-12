Father of bogus doctor who swindled victims millions, wanted for defrauding government employees

Police are looking for 60-year-old Thabo Isaac Puseletso Chele for defrauding government employees. Photo: Supplied

The father of bogus doctor, Kingsley Leeto Chele, is wanted by Gauteng police for alleged fraud and corruption reported in Lyttelton and Pretoria Central.

The 60-year-old Thabo Isaac Puseletso Chele is sought by police for cases reported in October 2023.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said Thabo targeted female government employees and allegedly defrauded them of their life savings.

“Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Masoding Simon Motolla on 082 715 9583 or 071 675 6421 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Sibeko.

Bogus doctor, Kingsley Leeto Chele. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, his son, Leeto, who went by the names of Dr Kingsley Chele or Dr KJ Ncube, was arrested on October 2, 2023, after two cases of fraud were opened in Sunnyside and Klipgat in June 2023.

Leeto lived in Ruimsig, Roodepoort where police found sick notes, scrubs, and coats with logos from the Gauteng Department of Health.

He allegedly set up a Facebook page and administered medical advice, pretending to be a doctor or pharmacist.

Police said he allegedly stole over R1 million from his victims in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

After his arrest, he appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court and was denied bail.

The investigating officer together with officials from the National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit went with him to his place to attach a 2023 VW Golf GTI, which was believed to have been bought with the monies he used to scam people, and while police were cataloguing the household items, he managed to escape custody.

He was re-arrested near Vosloorus after a week.

