Education official in hot water after allegedly soliciting R5,000 bribe from teacher under investigation

The Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court in North West released 38-year-old Matthews Kujane on R1,000 bail after he was arrested on charges of corruption.

Kujane appeared in court after his arrest last week in Schweizer-Reneke. He was nabbed by members of the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit.

“As the labour relations officer at the Department of Education, Kujane allegedly called and set up an appointment with an educator whom he was investigating for an alleged misconduct,” said North West provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

According to the information received by police, the educator and her sister met with Kujane on October 25.

“The accused (Kujane) introduced himself as the investigating officer of the alleged misconduct (case) against the educator. Furthermore, he apparently requested an offer from the educator in order for him to get rid of the matter,” said Mokgwabone.

During the interaction, the teacher allegedly offered a bribe of R5,000 which was accepted by Kujane.

“Unbeknown to Kujane, the educator blew the whistle by reporting the matter to the anti-corruption investigation unit. Through a prosecution-led investigation, the accused was arrested during an undercover operation,” said Mokgwabone.

Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has lauded the anti-corruption investigation unit officers and all role players for their collaboration in effecting the arrest.

Kwena added that the arrest “will serve as an indication that corruption will not be tolerated”.

