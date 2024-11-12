Eastern Cape cops shoot dead two suspects en-route to carry out cash heist

Two suspects, believed to have been en-route to carry out a cash heist in the Eastern Cape, have been killed in a shoot-out with police. File image

Police in the Eastern Cape have fatally wounded two suspects following a shoot-out on the N2 near Mhlakulo, outside Tsolo.

It is alleged that a gang of robbers were on their way to commit a cash-heist in the Eastern Cape when police intercepted them.

"Police followed information regarding a Polo Vivo allegedly involved in cash-in-transit robberies in the province and in KwaZulu-Natal that was driving to Eastern Cape direction to Mthatha.

"Members spotted the vehicle on N2 and stopped it with the intention to search it. When they were stopped, the suspects started to shoot at the police and the police retaliated. During the shoot-out, two suspects got fatally injured on the scene," said EC police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa.

Mawisa added that police recovered two unlicensed guns and ammunition at the scene.

"The revolver and pistol were used in the shooting," she said.

EC police are investigating a case of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Mawisa added that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will also investigate the matter.

According to The Star, 97 suspects, wanted for cash heists, have been arrested by police between January to June 2024. As per the report, police further confiscated 18 AK47s and seized 35 cars believed to have been used in the crimes.

IOL News