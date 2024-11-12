Another murder rocks the Eastern Cape as two women gunned down

Police are on the hunt for suspects who shot and killed two women in Mthatha on Sunday. File Picture

Police are hunting for suspects allegedly linked to the murder of two women in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

The women, aged 28 and 53. were found murdered in Ntokozweni on Sunday night just after 9pm.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said according to the information, two unknown men allegedly knocked at the door and got inside the house and started shooting the two females that were in the house.

“Both females died on the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and is forming part of the investigation.”

Police are appealing to anyone who can provide them with information about the shooting to contact their nearest police station or contact Mthatha Central Detective Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Ndzamela on 082 442 0743 nor call the Crime Stop Number: 0860010111.

Anyone can remain anonymous as his/her identity will remain confidential.

The Eastern Cape has has a spate of shootings in recent weeks.

A total of 18 people were shot and killed in Lusikisiki on September 28, 2024.

Fifteen women and three men died in a hail of bullets in two separate incidents that shocked local communities.

Seven people have been charged in connection with the shootings.

The alleged mastermind for the deadly shooting is behind bars on murder charges.

All the accused have been denied bail.

The matter will resume later this month.

IOL News