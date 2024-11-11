Woman in court after she allegedly attacked and murdered 82-year-old gogo

Police found the lifeless body of the 82-year-old woman with severe cuts on the forehead. File Picture: Phill Magakoe

A 62-year-old woman is set to appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Monday after she was arrested for the brutal murder of an 82-year-old woman.

The octogenarian was murdered on Friday evening, according to Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo.

“Police were alerted about a murder incident at Bolobedu, Mopye village and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they were pointed out to an elderly female victim lying on her back in a pool of blood.

“The members of the emergency medical services (EMS) were summoned and declared the victim dead on arrival at the scene,” said Mashaba.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the deceased woman was hit multiple times on her forehead, with a sharp object.

The 82-year-old instantly died at the scene, after she sustained “severe open wounds”.

Police have so far established that the 82-year-old woman allegedly went to her neighbour's residence, intending to greet other individuals that were in the yard where the assailant, aged 62, lived.

“Unexpectedly, she was attacked and brutally murdered by the 62-year-old female suspect. The suspect was immediately arrested at the scene and is expected to appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate’s on Monday, November 11 2024 facing a charge of murder,” said Mashaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has urged communities to protect the most vulnerable in society, especially women and children, the elderly and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Last month, IOL reported that police at Malamulele, under the Vhembe District in Limpopo, launched an extensive manhunt for a man who allegedly killed his lover, a 39-year-old teacher.

The lifeless body of the teacher was found at her home at Sasekani village in Basani.

IOL