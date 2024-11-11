WANTED: Police are looking for man allegedly linked to the murder of Fredville Taxi Association chairperson

A warrant of arrest has been issued for MpiyakheThobani Mbatha. Picture: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal Taxi Violence detectives of the South African Police Services (SAPS) are looking for a 25-year-old man allegedly linked to the murder of chairperson of Fredville Taxi Association.

Police said MpiyakheThobani Mbatha is wanted for the murder of Mphilisi Ngubane, who was the chairperson of Fredville Taxi Association, as well as the attempted murder of Ngubane’s twin brother.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the Ngubane twins were travelling on Shezi Main road in Mpumalanga township on September 13, 2024 when they were ambushed by three men.

The suspects who were travelling in a brown VW Polo opened fire at the victims, fatally wounding Mphilisi.

The twins were 35 years old.

Police said his twin brother managed to escape the attack.

“Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Mpumalanga police station and the docket was transferred to Provincial Taxi Violence for further investigation.

“An intensive investigation revealed that Mbatha was behind the attack and his current whereabouts are unknown.”

Police said Mbatha is originally from Greytown but is believed to also have residence in Inchanga area.

“A warrant of his arrest was issued by Mpumalanga Magistrate’s Court.”

Police appeal to anyone who might have information regarding Mbatha whereabouts to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Khuyana on 079 490 8250/ 031 325 6393 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

IOL News