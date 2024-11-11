Two Ugandan nationals remanded in custody after trying to swindle their landlord his inheritance money

Mpumalanga Hawks arrested two foreign nationals after they allegedly tried to scam their landlord his inheritance money. File Photo: Supplied

Two Ugandan nationals have been remanded in custody after appearing in the Nelspruit District Court on Monday for fraud by contravening the Tax Administration Act.

The men, Bosco Owino, 45, and Robert Ssebataazi, 48, were arrested on Friday in Sonheuwel, Nelspruit.

The duo appeared after Mpumalanga Hawks assisted by the South African Police Service Detectives Nelspruit and Divergent Security acted on information regarding two men who were trying to swindle their landlord his inheritance money with a promise of multiplying it.

“The landlord was also persuaded to assist in purchasing chemicals to remove dye-stains from cash notes, with the promise of a share. The landlord reported the matter and the matter was escalated to the Hawks Nelspruit for further handling,” said provincial Hawks spokesperson, Thandi Tshabalala.

Tshabalala added that a search and seizure operation was conducted and they found a huge bundle of black paper money notes, three bottles of chemical, and a steel safe.

“It is further alleged that the accused targets women in the government sector. They convince them to resign and cash out their pensions so that they can assist them with multiplying their pension money,” added Tshabalala.

On Monday, after their appearance, Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, said their matter was postponed to Wednesday for further investigation and possible bail application.

Meanwhile, the provincial head of Hawks, Major General Nicholas Jacobus Gerber, urged members of the public not to fall for ridiculous scams.

“These people are unscrupulous and will stop at nothing to get their hands on your cash. There is no chemical or process in the world that can double your money. The public is urged to report such requests to the police,” he said.

[email protected]

IOL News