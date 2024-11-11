Suspects arrested at church with firearms in court

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Monday for possession of firearms and ammunition after they were arrested at the weekend at a church.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday, November 9, at 5.45pm in the Harare area.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said at the time, members of the Harare Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were conducting stop and search operations when they heard gunshots ring out.

“The Harare Crime Prevention Unit were doing stop and search operations at Harare 33 Block, when they heard gunshots and traced it to a church at no 33820. Upon arrival at the address, a preliminary investigation was done and it was confirmed by the cartridges that were lying on the ground inside the church premises as the location where the shots were fired. All congregants were instructed to remain on the premises as a physical search had to be conducted,” Van Wyk said.

He said one of the suspects tried getting rid of the weapon.

“SAPS members heard the engine of a vehicle start and they approached it. One of the passengers urgently requested to use the bathroom, he was searched and found in possession of a Tokarev Vector 9mm pistol of which the serial number was removed, and one x 9mm round. Another person was approached and searched and in his sling bag a CZ 9mm firearm, of which the serial number was removed, with an empty cartridge was found,” Van Wyk said.

The suspects were immediately arrested for discharging firearms in a municipal area, possession of illegal firearms and the illegal possession of ammunition.

“Both the accused and both firearms were tested, and after that, the firearms were booked in as exhibits at Harare SAPS. The suspects are expected to appear at the Khayelitsha Magistrate Court on Monday,” Van Wyk said.

In a separate incident, Clanwilliam SAPS were contacted by members of the neighbourhood watch who informed them of an individual in possession of ammunition.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the address and found the suspect with the members of the neighbourhood watch.

“He was interrogated and could not give an account of the ammunition in his possession. The 48-year-old male was arrested for the illegal possession of ammunition and is due to appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrate’s court on Monday,” Van Wyk said.

[email protected]

IOL