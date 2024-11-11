Scammed: Two men arrested by Hawks after unsuspecting pensioner was defrauded of R378,000

Pieter Antonio Dupper and another accused man were arrested after a Limpopo pensioner was duped of R378,000. Picture: Hawks

A former company director is expected to appear before the Thabamoopo Magistrates Court in Lebowakgomo on Monday for allegedly defrauding a pensioner.

Limpopo spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, said the pensioner was defrauded of R378,000.

Mmuroa said the 57-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday in Thabazimbi by the Hawks’ serious commercial crimes investigation unit, based in Polokwane, with assistance from Thabazimbi detectives, the Rural Safety Network, Thabazimbi Farmers, and Zimbi Security.

“It is alleged that in 2007, an advertisement was placed in a business magazine called Succeed, recruiting interested people to purchase a franchise of PHD Health Market, which was up for sale,” said Mmuroa.

The victim, interested in buying the franchise, contacted PHD Health Market’s head office.

“She spoke to the suspect, who identified himself as the director of PHD Health Market. He allegedly informed her that the franchise cost R700,000 and required a deposit of R150,000,” Mmuroa said.

The victim paid the deposit according to their agreement.

“After the deposit was paid, the two directors scheduled a meeting with the victim in Polokwane to assist her in securing business premises to operate the PHD Health Market shop,” Mmuroa added.

At the meeting, the accused allegedly promised to set up the franchise but told the victim she needed to pay an additional R228,000 for equipment. The woman paid the requested amount, but the equipment was never delivered.

The victim opened a case at the Lebowakgomo police station in 2009, and the case was transferred to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team.

According to the Hawks, an intensive investigation revealed that the main suspects in the case had travelled to Australia.

“The National Prosecuting Authority was engaged, and an arrest warrant for the suspect was issued. His location was placed under surveillance. On Thursday, the Hawks received intelligence regarding his whereabouts in Gauteng,” Mmuroa said.

An operation was launched, and Hawks officers from Limpopo travelled to Gauteng, where they arrested the primary suspect, who had previously travelled to Australia.

Mmuroa said the suspect initially attempted to evade capture by driving away from law enforcement officers.

“He was still under surveillance, and as he neared Thabazimbi in Limpopo, the Hawks contacted local detectives and other law enforcement agencies for assistance. A sting operation was conducted, and he was located and arrested in a farming area near Thabazimbi,” said Mmuroa.

The co-accused, Pieter Antonio Dupper, was also arrested by the Hawks.

Dupper was taken to Thabamoopo Magistrate’s Court on Friday and he was granted bail of R10, 000.

Meanwhile, acting provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Brigadier Lesibana Meshack Malapile has praised the join effort of the police who worked with farmers and private security companies in making the arrest. .

