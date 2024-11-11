Retired cop slapped with eight year prison sentence for accepting R5,000 bribe

A former police officer was sentenced to eight years in prison for accepting R5,000 bribe in exchange for facilitating an investigation. File Photo: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

A former South African Police Services (SAPS) was sentenced to eight years in prison by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Monday for accepting R5,000 bribe in exchange for facilitating an investigation.

The case against Gregory Edmund Beck, 68, stems from a complaint filed in December 2014 with the office of the provincial commissioner regarding the mishandling of a case by police in Vereeniging.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said it was revealed that Beck, then an active officer, demanded a bribe of R5,000 to ensure the investigation was concluded properly.

“The complainant, who initially promised to provide the requested amount later, reported Beck’s corrupt demand to the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit. In response, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) in Johannesburg approved an entrapment operation to catch him in the act,” said Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane said on March 4, 2015, the complainant, accompanied by police, met with Beck at a local restaurant.

“During this meeting, the complainant handed over the R5,000 and Beck was immediately arrested, and the money was recovered from him.”

Mjonondwane said in court, Beck pleaded not guilty, however, a Senior State Advocate Terrence Zitha presented compelling evidence that established his participation in the white-collar crime.

“Advocate Zitha argued for a stringent sentence, stating that a strong example should be set to discourage similar conduct in the future.”

When delivering the sentence, the court acknowledged Beck’s previously exceptional service record within the SAPS but emphasised that his criminal actions were motivated by greed.

“The court concluded that he should be punished accordingly for his betrayal of the trust placed in him as a public servant,” added Mjonondwane.

