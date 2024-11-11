Police sergeant trying to evade arrest caught with an unlicensed firearm after a high speed chase in a Toyota Fortuner

A Mpumalanga police sergeant who sped away in a Toyota Fortuner was arrested alongside his friend for possession of an unlicensed firearm in Delmas in the early hours Saturday. Photo: Supplied

A 39-year-old police sergeant was arrested alongside his friend for possession of unlicensed firearm in Delmas, Mpmalanga in the early hours Saturday.

The officer, attached to the Ogies police station in Witbank, was arrested while police were conducting Operation Shanela when they spotted three suspicious vehicles, a BMW, and two Toyota Fortuner vehicles parked at the entrance of Botleng township.

“Police stopped to investigate, but the vehicles sped off in different directions. Members concentrated on one Toyota Fortuner, and after a high-speed chase, the vehicle was cornered in one of the streets,” said provincial police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

Nkosi said the Toyota Fortuner was searched and an unlicensed firearm with a missing serial number was found inside the car.

“The firearm was loaded with six live ammunitions and an additional eight rounds were found packed in a blue case,” said Nkosi.

The policeman, together with his 35-year-old passenger were charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The vehicle and the firearm were seized for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the acting Mpumalanga police commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi commended members for their efforts in the fight against crime.

"The origin of the firearm will be thoroughly investigated and there will not be special treatment given to the officer as we cannot afford to have members working against us in the service," said Mkhwanazi.

[email protected]

IOL News