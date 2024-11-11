Police search for foreign national student kidnapped in Gqeberha

Qays Mohaned Hersi Mohamoud, a 20-year-old foreign national student was kidnapped on Saturday in Gqeberha. Picture: SAPS

Eastern Cape police are searching for a 20-year-old foreign national student that was kidnapped on Saturday in the Gelvandale area in Gqeberha.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Van Rensburg said according to information, it is alleged that at approximately 7pm, the victim was driving his VW Tiquan and had a friend in the car.

Police said it is alleged that an unknown white motor vehicle passed them at the corners of Aubrey Street and Kobus Road in Parkside.

“The vehicle quickly stopped in front and forced them to stop, while another unknown vehicle blocked them from behind.

“Two unknown suspects approached the vehicle at gunpoint.”

Police said the victims were forced out of the vehicle, and the suspects demanded and took money and their cellphones.

The victim that was taken during the robbery has been identified as Qays Mohaned Hersi Mohamoud, a 20-year-old foreign national student.

The passenger was not taken during the robbery.

“The incident was reported at SAPS Gelvandale, and the VW Tiquan was impounded for further investigation.”

Van Rensburg said the motive for the kidnapping is unknown at this stage and by Monday morning the victim was still missing.

“No demands were made, and the Gqeberha Provincial Organised Crime Anti-Gang-Unit is busy with the investigation.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact Detective Warrant officer Neville Gouws on 082 387 5904 or SAPS CrimeStop number 08600 10111, or send information via MYSAPS APP.

IOL News