One person taken in for questioning following early morning N3 truck blockade

One person was taken in for questioning after trucks blocked the N3 near Harrismith on Monday morning.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Free State police responded swiftly and found a group of people blocking the roadway.

"One person was found holding an All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa flag and has been taken in for questioning,” Mathe said, adding that police would advise later if any charges would be laid.

Mathe confirmed that the N3 was now open to traffic.

The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa distanced itself from the protest. In a statement, the organisation said it would not participate in the shutdown.

Secretary-General Gugu Sokhela said they noticed a national shutdown poster circulating on social media, indicating a shutdown scheduled for 11 November 2024.

“The poster stated that it is South African drivers organised by ATDF-ASA, and our logo appears on the poster,” Sokhela said.

“ATDF-ASA cannot stop others from organising their actions, as they have the right to demonstrate independently in South Africa.”

Sokhela reiterated that ATDF-ASA would not participate in the shutdown, adding that the action was not agreed upon within ATDF-ASA ranks.

The organisation also urged others not to use its emblem without permission.

The SABC’s Morning Live reported that a key issue in the dispute was the hiring of foreign nationals.

IOL News