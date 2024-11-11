Car owners who fraudulently received roadworthy certificates traced in Gauteng, Limpopo and KZN and arrested

The Hawks in Limpopo have traced motorists in Gauteng, Limpopo and KwaZulu Natal after vehicle examiners allegedly issued six roadworthy certificates without following due process. File Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

The Hawks in Limpopo have traced and arrested 11 suspects, aged between 27 and 57, for fraud which allegedly happened at a private vehicle testing station at Mookgopong.

Limpopo spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, said the 11 suspects were arrested during operation “Sisfikile”.

It is alleged that during May 2019, cashiers and vehicle examiners attached to Mookgopong private testing station in Limpopo, “unlawfully, falsely and with common purpose” defrauded the Department of Transport by authorising and issued six roadworthy certificates without following due process.

“The suspects also used identity documents of another person as an applicant, with his knowledge,” said Mmuroa.

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) noticed these fraudulent activities. They opened the case docket of fraud and handed it to the Polokwane-based Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation for further investigation.”

The Hawks in Limpopo have traced motorists in Gauteng, Limpopo and KwaZulu Natal after vehicle examiners allegedly issued six roadworthy certificates without following due process. File Picture: Supplied.

The Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit gathered the evidence, and upon finalisation of the investigation, the docket was handed to the public prosecutor for a decision.

“The prosecutor issued the summons against the suspects. An operation named ‘Sisfikile’ consisting of the Hawks and members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation was conducted,” said Mmuroa.

The suspects were traced and arrested at various places in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces last week.

“The suspects are vehicle owners who received roadworthy certificates and the officials who authorised and issued such certificates,” said Mmuroa.

After their court appearances, all suspects were warned to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court, sitting in Polokwane, on December 12 to face charges of fraud.

The Hawks said the operation still continues in tracing other suspects.

“More arrests are imminent,” said Mmuroa.

Meanwhile, acting provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Brigadier Lesibana Meshack Malapile has welcomed the arrests.

