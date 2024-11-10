WATCH: Police arrest taxi hitmen at Mall of Africa

Police have arrested two suspects linked to several taxi-related murders, at the Mall of Africa. Picture: Screenshot

Eastern Cape police have confirmed the arrests of two men, wanted for a spate of taxi-related murders, at the Mall of Africa, on Friday.

In response to viral videos of the arrests, national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said overall, police have arrested three suspected hitmen for the murders.

"Two of the suspects were arrested at Mall of Africa in Midrand, while another one was arrested in East London on Saturday. Four other suspects that are also seen in this video have been taken in for questioning by the South African Police Service," Mathe said.

The murders are believed to have taken place between November 2023 and August 2024 in which two taxi business owners, a taxi driver and a member of a taxi association were killed.

Mathe said police have seized four pistols and an AK47 from the suspects. These firearms and rifle have been taken in for ballistics testing to determine their linkage to the murders and any other serious and violent crime.

IOL News