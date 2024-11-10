Unsolved Tragedy: The mysterious death of Pretoria teenager Anika Smit who was killed and both her hands chopped off

Anika Smit was murdered in 2010, but 14 years later her anguished father still seeks answers. Picture: Supplied

The father of Anika Smit who was murdered in 2010 has never had closure over her brutal and unsolved murder.

The 17-year-old died on March 10, 2010.

Smit was a grade 11 pupil at the Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz in Pretoria North.

Her brutal murder sent shock-waves through the community.

The family home in Pretoria where Anika Smit was murdered in 2010. Picture: Supplied

The teenager had been brutally murdered, was a victim of a sexual assault and her body was mutilated - her hands had been cut off.

Fourteen years later, Smit’s father Johan is still desperately seeking answers.

Johan Smit, Anika’s father is desperately seeking answers into his only daughter’s murder. Picture: Supplied

In late October this year, Smith hired private investigators from Specialised Security Company to re-investigate the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death.

Mike Bolhuis, the head of SSS, said Smit instructed them to evaluate the available evidence and to redo anything pertaining to this murder investigation that needs to be redone.

“Johan Smit also voluntarily submitted himself to undergo a forensic polygraph test, which was completed on October 25, 2024.“

Smit fully co-operated with the investigation team and was questioned in-depth by seasoned investigators from Specialised Security Services.

He said that the outcome of this test was that Smit was honest and truthful throughout this investigation and that he cannot in any way be linked to the horrific murder of his only daughter.

Events leading up to the murder

According to Bolhuis, on March 10, 2010 Anika did not attend school as she was not feeling well that day.

Johan, before leaving for work, arranged with the local pharmacy to deliver medication to her in the morning.

He thereafter stopped at Anika’s school to deliver an assignment that was due on the day and went to work.

Bolhuis said the delivery driver from the pharmacy did not get an answer while attempting to deliver the medication and left with the medication undelivered.

Did anyone see anything?

According to information, the next-door neighbour had been leaving when he recalled playing with Mr Smit’s dogs, who were in the front yard, as he closed his gate.

He also noticed that Mr Smit’s front security gate was locked at that time.

Upon his return from town, the neighbour noticed that Mr Smit’s dogs were locked in the backyard and that the front security gate was unlocked.

According to Bolhuis, this did not make the neighbour suspicious as he assumed someone had been visiting.

Intense scream heard

A nearby neighbour heard what sounded like an intense scream from a female in nearby proximity to her own house.

“She could not ascertain at that moment exactly what had occurred or who was screaming, but in retrospect, she realised that it might have been Miss Smit, who was crying for help at that time.”

Johan said when he arrived home he found the dogs in the backyard and the front security gate open.

“He found it odd, considering the general rule in his household was that the security gate must always remain locked.

“As Mr Smit entered the house, he noticed signs of a struggle in the living room area.”

Bolhuis said when he called out to his daughter, there was no response.

“At that point Mr Smit entered the bedroom of Miss Anika Smit and was confronted by a horrific scene that no parent should ever have to endure.”

He said Anika’s body was found lying on the bedroom floor, she had been brutally murdered, sexually assaulted with an object, and her body was mutilated - her hands had been removed.

Has anyone ever been charged?

Two people have been charged for the murder and were subsequently released.

Within a few months after the murder, a suspect who was known to Anika, was arrested.

“However, it was later found that the suspect had an alibi for the day of the murder, and his DNA did not match the DNA that was found at the scene of the crime.”

Six years after the murder, in 2016, a man handed himself over to police.

“He confessed to the murder of Miss Anika Smit. It was found that his DNA did not match the DNA found at the crime scene, and subsequently, he withdrew his confession and stated that he had been forced to confess by an unknown couple who approached him in a club and threatened his family’s safety if he did not confess to the murder of Miss Smit.”

The South African Police Service (SAPS) have not responded to inquiries, once received comment will be added.

IOL News