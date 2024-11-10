PICS: Counterfeit goods valued at R2million seized, 24 Pakistani nationals arrested, in latest Fordsburg raid

A police officer looks through items at a cellphone repair shop in Fordsburg. Picture: SAPS

Police have seized counterfeit items and arrested 24 Pakistani nationals in a raid at a shopping centre in Fordsburg.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, said 23 of the accused face charges of contravening the Immigration Act while another Pakistani national was arrested for dealing in counterfeit goods.

More than 8,000 counterfeit items were confiscated, including; cellphones, cellphone accessories and electronics.

The items seized by police. Picture: SAPS

In July, police seized counterfeit goods valued at over R8m and arrested 18 suspects.

"The take-down was led by the National Counterfeit Goods Unit joined by the Gauteng Provincial Counterfeit Goods Unit, SAPS' Operational Response Services (ORS), Department of Home Affairs, South African Revenue Services (Sars), Customs, Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), brand protectors and crime prevention wardens," she said.

IOL News