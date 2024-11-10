KZN police arrest suspect for Richards Bay businessman’s murder

Halalisani Mchunu has appeared in court on charges related to the murder of Richards Bay businessman, Sipho Zwelethemba Masuku. Picture: SAPS

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Richards Bay businessman, Sipho Zwelethemba Masuku.

Halalisani Mchunu, 27, was arrested in Gauteng and according to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, was found with a 9mm pistol and three AK47s.

"Police have already linked one of the AK47s to the Richards Bay businessman's murder on August 9 in Meerensee," Mathe said.

She said a specialised task team was deployed to investigate the murders of executives and businessmen at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) mine.

Masuku was found lifeless in his bullet-riddled Toyota Fortuner. His passenger survived the shooting.

"The SAPS task team is hot on the heels of other suspects who are believed to have been involved in this assassination," Mathe said.

Acting National Commissioner of SAPS, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, has commended the relentless efforts of the task team for working tirelessly in tracing those that are behind the theft of mineral at RBM and those that are linked to murders of executives and businessmen linked to the mine.

