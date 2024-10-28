Two women missing following Gauteng farm attack

Hester Flemming and Cecilia Johanna Flemming have been reported missing following a farm attack. Picture: Supplied

Two Gauteng women have been reported missing following a farm attack.

The farm attack took place on Caymen Road in Eikenhof, near the Eye of Africa estate.

The Eye of Africa is south of Johannesburg approximately 20 minutes from Sandton.

According to Mike Bolhuis from Specialised Security Services (SSS), the attack is believed to have taken place between 10pm on Friday (October 25, 2024) and the early hours of Saturday morning.

The second vehicle, a metalic green Isuzu double cab LDV, registration CB01WRGP is still missing. Picture: Supplied

“Suspects reportedly gained entry by cutting through the fence and breaking the security gate at the house.

“Once inside the house was ransacked, and the suspects stole two vehicles.”

Bolhuis said one of the stolen vehicles was recovered in Thokoza early on Saturday morning.

“The second vehicle, a metalic green Isuzu double cab LDV, registration CB01WRGP is still missing.

“We suspect that the two women have been taken by the suspects.”

Bolhuis said no ransom demands or other communications have been made by the suspects or the victims to date.

The missing women have been identified as Hester Flemming, 52, and Cecilia Johanna Flemming,82.

The South African Police Services(SAPS) have been approached for comment and will be added once received.

Anyone with any information can contact Bolhuis on 082 447 6116 or email [email protected].

In another missing person case, police are searching for a Mossel Bay father and daughter who were last seen on October 14, 2024.

Police are also probing the possibility that Jacob Mare and his nine-year-old daughter, Yaleen Mare could have left the country.

IOL News