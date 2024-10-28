Suspect serving prison time for rape, sentenced for raping toddler

The victim was only two years old at the time. File Picture

A Free State rapist, already serving time in prison, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Kroonstad Regional Court after raping a toddler.

Jacob Moitheri Mpinga, 31, who is already serving a 19-year jail term for the rape of a 54-year-old woman in Tumahole and life imprisonment for the rape of a 26-year-old woman, was convicted for the rape of a two-year-old girl.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the incident took place in 2021.

“On May 28, 2021, at about 10pm, the 19-year-old mother left her two-year-old daughter with others still sleeping, to go buy milk. While on her way, she passed Mpinga, who was her aunt's boyfriend (at the time), walking towards her house. The victim bought milk and went back home. She met with Mpinga again, who told her that she must hurry up as her child was crying. On arrival at home, she found her two-year-old daughter sleeping but noticed a white substance and blood on the bed,” Kareli said.

The young mother called neighbours for help.

Police said Mpinga, who was also at the scene, was seen with blood on his pants and this was noticed by bystanders. When he was asked about the blood stains, he ran away but the members of the community managed to arrest him and handed him over to police.

A case of rape was opened and transferred to the Tumahole Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit for investigation.

Mpinga was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of the little girl.

