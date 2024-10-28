Police Committee calls for skills and lifestyle audits for senior SAPS management

The Portfolio Committee for Police has recommended a skills audit for senior management of the South African Police Service. File Picture: Phill Magakoe

The Portfolio Committee on Police has recommended a skills audit for senior management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure a fit-for-purpose service that is responsive to the current and future needs of the SAPS.

The recommendations were made by the committee in its Budget Review and Recommendation Report (BRRR), which it adopted last week.

Chairman of the committee, Ian Cameron said the BRRR is a critical part of Parliament’s engagement with the budget.

Under Section 5 of the Money Bills Amendment Procedures and Related Matters Act of 2009, the National Assembly, through its committees, must annually compile BRRRs that assess the service delivery performance of departments given available resources.

Committees are also expected to assess the effectiveness and efficiency of the departments’ use of available resources. Furthermore, parliamentary committees may include recommendations on the future use of resources.

“The reality is that currently, the SAPS is top-heavy, and the effectiveness of the structure is intangible. An effective organisation depends on its leadership’s ability and competence to drive strategic objectives, attainment of set targets, and promotes continuous development. Leadership must also be competent and well equipped to address the evolving challenges in policing,” Cameron said.

He reiterated the call for a corrupt-free service, the committee also recommended instituting regular lifestyle audits to ensure that SAPS management is accountable and above reproach. It said its leadership should lead ethically to ensure that SAPS regains the expected and required public trust.

The committee also emphasised the need to review the current discipline management system within the SAPS.

“Prioritising discipline will enhance public confidence in the SAPS, but the foundation is having specialised expertise that can promote consistency and fairness while ensuring an acceptable standard for police discipline,” Cameron said.

The committee called for stricter measures and consequences for SAPS members when firearms are lost or stolen, ensuring proper investigations and appropriate disciplinary actions for negligence.

It also called for a tangible action plan to reduce the number of civil claims against the service.

The committee noted with concern that there are cases of collusion between police officers and lawyers and has called for improved risk management strategies and training initiatives that can reduce claims against the SAPS.

Also, the committee has called for the SAPS to consider body cameras as a technological intervention to reduce civil cases against the organisation.

“The effective functioning of Crime Intelligence is crucial in the fight against crime.

To ensure that Crime Intelligence operates at its highest capacity, it must receive adequate funding and resources,” Cameron said.

In its report, the committee also recommitted to enhancing its oversight of the fight against extortions.

This commitment is in the context of the devastating impact of extortions on the country’s socio-economic well-being.

“We will continue enhancing our oversight over the SAPS because they are our barrier against crime. Our responsibility as a committee is fostering a safe and secure country that can create an environment conducive to economic development,” Cameron said.

