Nissan NP200 stolen in Joburg in July intercepted on its way to Zimbabwe - two arrested

VCIU officers in Thohoyandou arrest two men for possession of a stolen Nissan NP200, heading to Zimbabwe. Picture: SAPS

A suspicious grinding mark on a white Nissan NP200 led to the arrest of two foreign nationals, aged 28 and 47, as they attempted to cross into Zimbabwe with a stolen vehicle on Friday.

The vehicle was later confirmed to have been stolen in Gauteng.

The incident occurred around 12.50pm when the instincts of members of the police’s Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) kicked in, leading to the discovery of the stolen vehicle.

According to reports, an officer performing routine duties encountered the two suspects driving the white Nissan NP200, which bore Gauteng registration plates. The pair requested clearance to travel to Zimbabwe, prompting a standard vehicle inspection.

During the inspection, VCIU members detected grind marks on the vehicle, raising immediate concerns about its lawful ownership.

Upon conducting a thorough check against police databases, the officer confirmed that the Nissan had been reported stolen in July 2024 from the Florida area in Gauteng.

“When questioned about how they obtained the vehicle, the suspects failed to provide a reasonable explanation, only stating that they had received it from their brother, who lives in Gauteng,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The police acted swiftly, arresting the two men on the spot and transporting them to Thohoyandou Police Station for processing.

“The duo will appear before Thohoyandou Magistrates' Court on Monday, 28 October, facing charges of possession of a presumed stolen motor vehicle,” said Ledwaba.

Investigations are ongoing.

IOL