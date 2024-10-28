Limpopo teenage girl was dragged and raped while walking home from church at 1am

A Limpopo court has sentenced 33-year-old Kehuliso Mafune to life imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl who was walking home from a church service. File Picture

The Dzanani regional court in the Vhembe District of Limpopo has sentenced 33-year-old Kehuliso Mafune to life imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl who was walking home from a church service.

Mafune was sentenced on Friday, according to police provincial spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The court heard that on September 17 2023, at about 1am in the morning, the victim was with her male friend walking in the same direction from church conference to their individual homes. An African male approached them from behind and pointed them with a firearm,” said Ledwaba.

The two ran, trying to flee from the armed assailant, but the teenage girl fell in the process.

Mafune got hold of the teenager, dragged her to a street where he raped her. He then fled the scene.

“The friend went back to the church and informed the security personnel that there is someone who dragged the victim with a firearm. The friend managed to give out the description of the suspect to the security personnel,” said Ledwaba.

The incident was reported to the police.

Police at Mphepu opened the rape case, and the docket was transferred to the Makhado family violence, child protection, and sexual offenses (FCS) for further investigations.

The docket was assigned to Warrant Officer Samuel Thovhakale.

“The suspect was traced and arrested on the same day. The investigating officer, Warrant Officer Thovhakale, opposed bail and the accused remained in custody until the matter was finalized by the court,” said Ledwaba.

Mafune was subsequently found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping the 17-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentencing of Mafune.

Hadebe has saluted the investigating officer Thovhakale for meticulously investigating the case, which culminated in the sentencing.

IOL