KZN teacher’s murder was planned in prison, inmate fingered as mastermind

The 46-year-old teacher was shot and killed inside Phikiswayo Primary School in Richmond Farm in Ntuzuma on the morning of July 29, 2024. Picture: File image

Two people are due in court on Monday morning in connection with the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal teacher who was gunned down in July this year.

The 46-year-old teacher was shot and killed inside Phikiswayo Primary School in Richmond Farm in Ntuzuma on the morning of July 29, 2024.

Police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda said on the day of the murder, a man entered the school premises and requested to see the woman.

“The suspect went straight to the victim and shot her multiple times and fled from the scene.

“She was declared dead at the scene.”

He said police investigations have revealed that the victim could have been assassinated because she was a witness on a matter concerning an inmate at the Westville prison.

“Police have thus far managed to connect the inmate as the mastermind for the murder.”

He said the two other suspects were arrested on Thursday.

“One is believed to be the shooter and the other person the spotter.”

Police said the firearm was recovered on Friday, October 25, 2024.

“The firearm that was recovered is believed to have been used to kill the teacher and was found at the suspected trigger puller’s residential premises.”

Police said the jacket which he was wearing during the commission of the crime was also found.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearm was stolen from its licensed owner during a robbery at Sherwood in Durban in April 2023.”

Nethsuinda said the suspects aged between 36 and 41 will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court.

They face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

“The already incarcerated suspect will also be charged accordingly and will appear in court in due course.”

IOL News