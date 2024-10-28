Is Thoshan Panday receiving special treatment at Westville Prison? Correctional Services launches probe

A senior official at the Department of Correctional Services has been tasked to probe allegations that certain wealthy inmates such as Durban businessman Thoshan Panday are receiving preferential treatment.

Department spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Singabakho Nxumalo said decisive action was taken in response to allegations regarding preferential treatment of affluent inmates, specifically Thoshan Panday, at Westville Correctional Centre.

He said a probe was ordered by the National Commissioner of the DCS Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale.

“In light of the gravity of these allegations, Commissioner Thobakgale has appointed a senior official at the level of Deputy commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation.”

He said the investigator would examine and clarify the validity of the accusation, with a focus on determining whether inmates received privileges or treatment inconsistent with DSC policies and standards.

The Department said they were committed to upholding fairness and equality in the treatment of all incarcerated individuals “regardless of their financial or social standing.”

“Beyond this specific investigation, the appointed investigator will study the standard operating procedures to ensure they align with the principles of integrity, impartiality and fairness.”

Panday was arrested on September 5, 2024 following allegations he defrauded the South African Revenue Services (SARS) of over R7million.

He was denied bail and remains in custody.

At previous court appearances the court heard that he was receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Durban.

When denying him bail, Judge Esther Steyn concluded that Panday is a flight risk, considering that he had supplied false information to the court when he applied to relax his bail conditions to travel to the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Europe and other countries listed in his itinerary.

Panday is also been charged in connection with the R47million Soccer World Cup fraud.

Both matters will return to court in November.

IOL News