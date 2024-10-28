GUILTY: Daniel Smit found guilty of murdering Klawer teenager Jerobejin van Wyk

The man accused of killing 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk from Klawer in the Western Cape has been found guilty of the charges brought against him on Monday.

Daniel Smit, 58, was convicted on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, premeditated murder, violating a corpse, and defeating the ends of justice in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Vredendal.

Jerobejin was murdered, butchered, and some of his body parts discarded in a septic tank for allegedly stealing mangoes on February 2, 2022. It was also revealed the teenager was chased by Smit’s bakkie and knocked over before being ‘apprehended’.

Smit had maintained the murder was not premeditated, and earlier this month, the State rejected his plea in the matter.

Earlier during this matter, Smit was admitted for psychiatric evaluation to assess whether the alleged cultist was able to follow court proceedings.

In September 2023, Smit was declared fit to stand trial.

On the day of the incident, Jerobejin and a friend went to pick mangoes in the upscale area of the town, but never returned home.

The family got news that he was knocked over by a motorist who then picked him up and left with him. It is alleged the man saw the children ’stealing’ the mangoes from someone’s tree.

The child’s devastated mother, Triesa van Wyk, immediately sought assistance from police.

Two days later, remains believed to be that of the boy, were found in the drain at Smit’s Matzikama Street home.

DNA later confirmed it to be that of Jerobejin.

